Tori Spelling thinks Joe E. Tata was one of the most "amazing humans" she's ever worked with.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star passed away on Wednesday (24.08.22), aged 85, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, and Tori has taken to social media to heap praise on her former co-star.

The 49-year-old actress described him as "one of the kindest, funniest, most professional, amazing humans I've ever had the pleasure of working with and more importantly being friends with in my entire life".

Tori also likened Joe to her dad, Aaron Spelling, saying that they were "so much alike".

The TV star recalled her on-screen character, Donna Martin, being walked down the aisle by Joe, who played the part of Nat Bussichio, the owner and operator of the Peach Pit diner.

She said on Instagram: "I asked our writers to have Nat be the one to walk Donna down the aisle. It meant a lot to me. Personally and professionally. Based on our close real life friendship and the fact he was a fun, caring, loyal, and protective male role model to me this was as it should be."

Elsewhere, Brian Austin Green - who played David Silver on the hit TV show - has also likened Joe to a family member.

The actor said on social media: "Joey was a family member for sure and he will be missed but so fondly remembered."

Meanwhile, Jennie Garth revealed that she's looking forward to being reunited with her former co-star one day.

The 50-year-old actress - who played the part of Kelly Taylor on the show - said: "I feel like there's a reunion party going on at the Peach Pit in heaven. And I find comfort knowing that there will be a seat there for me someday surrounded by my dear friends."