Abby De La Rosa joked Nick Cannon is single-handedly creating the next generation.

The 31-year-old DJ - who has 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with the 'Masked Singer' host, who is also believed to be the father of her unborn baby - saw the funny side when the 41-year-old star was the subject of more jokes after he revealed he is expecting a third child with Brittany Bell, his tenth in total.

Abby shared a video from comic Brian Moller, in which he said: “They could take on the Kardashians for world supremacy. And they said millennials aren’t having kids. They’re not, Nick’s having them all!”

Over the top of the post, Abby wrote on her Instagram Story: “Lmao! Ayyeeee! Move over Kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyy.(sic)"

As well as his twins with Abby - who is due to give birth in October - Nick also has 11-year-old Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, five, and Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany, and Legendary Love, who was born to him and Bre Tiesi last month. He and Alyssa Scott also had a son named Zen, who tragically died of brain cancer aged just five months last December.

The 'Wild N Out' star confirmed earlier this week he and Brittany are expecting another baby.

Nick shared footage of their maternity photoshoot, and added the caption: "Time Stopped and This Happened…

@missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE (sic)"

And though he hasn't confirmed he is the father of Abby's unborn child, he admitted recently it was "safe to bet" on him having more kids on the way this year.

He was co-host on 'Entertainment Tonight' and was asked by fellow presenter Nischelle Turner how many babies the stork will bring him in 2022, and he joked: "That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now."

The star was further pressed on the subject as Nischelle mentioned Bre's pregnancy would mark his eighth child.

Nick said: "OK, I'm watching your math. What else you got?"

His co-host then mentioned Abby, who previously teased she may be expecting twins again, and wondered what the odds would be if she placed the over/ under line at three.

He replied: "You would be close. You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022."