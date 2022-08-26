Dua Lipa will sing George Michael's 'Freedom' for the new YSL Beauté Libre campaign.

The 27-year-old singer returns as the face of the fragrance for its latest campaign shot by photographer Tyler Mitchell with a short film from music video director Jenn Nkiru.

YSL Beauté chief executive officer Stephan Bezy told WWD: "We worked on this a few years ago, and when you see the way the world is going today freedom has never been so much at risk. The aspiration for freedom has never been so high, so it’s a very aspirational name, a very aspirational concept. There is very strong desire for freedom."

He added that the brand chose Dua "because she’s fierce, she’s bold, she’s free, and she’s a smart, powerful, strong, independent woman".

Libre le Parfum is the fourth scent in the range, following the eau de parfum, eau de parfum intense and eau de toilett.

Speaking about the success of Libre, he said: "It’s quite spectacular, because some fragrances sometimes are very regional — they work well in one market but not in another — and this is very successful in the U.S. market, the European market and the Asian market as well."