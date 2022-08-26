Shaquille O’Neal isn't convinced the Earth is round.

The basketball legend famously declared a belief the planet is flat back in 2017 and he admitted a recent flight has done little to change his mind.

Asked if he stands by his previous comments, he told Australian radio programme 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show': “It’s a theory, It’s just a theory, they teach us a lot of things.

“I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go this way [diagonally]. I flew straight. I didn’t tip over or go upside down [during the journey]."

Host Kyle Sandiland then asked how someone could fly to the other side of the world in different directions.

His guest replied: “It’s still a straight line, you don’t go under.”

The 50-year-old retired sportsman also admitted he's not convinced that the Earth actually spins round.

He said: “You know they say the world is spinning? I’ve been living on a house on a lake for 30 years, not once did the lake rotate to the left or right."

Shaquille likes listening to different theories but isn't bothered about what is true.

He said: “It’s not about figuring them out, or he’s wrong or he’s right – it’s just a theory.”

The former Miami Heat player first shared his belief that Earth is flat in 2017.

He said at the time: "It's true. The Earth is flat. Listen, there are three ways to manipulate the mind—what you read, what you see and what you hear. In school, the first thing they teach us is, 'Oh, Columbus discovered America,' but when he got there, there were some fair-skinned people with long hair smoking on the peace pipes. So, what does that tell you? Columbus didn't discover America.

"I'm just saying. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it's flat to me.

"I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle and all that stuff about gravity. Have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It's not. The world is flat."

However, he later played down his comments.

He said: “The Earth is flat. Would you like to hear my theory? The first part of the theory is, I’m joking, you idiots.

“So know that when Shaquille O’Neal says something, 80 percent of the time I’m being humorous, and it is a joke. And 20 percent of the time, I’m being serious. But when I’m being serious, you’ll know.”