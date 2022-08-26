Elon Musk believes "low birth rates" pose a bigger risk than global warming.

The billionaire businessman - who is the CEO of Tesla - has claimed that environmental issues don't actually represent the biggest risk to civilisation at this point in time.

He wrote on Twitter: "Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming

"Mark these words (sic)"

Elon was subsequently asked: "Is having kids the only solution? I think there needs to be a ton of Education on this issue. (sic)"

And the Tesla boss replied: "Yes"

Despite this, Elon acknowledged that global warming still represents a "major risk".

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "(And I do think global warming is a major risk) (sic)"

Meanwhile, Elon is currently in a dispute with Twitter after launching a takeover attempt earlier this year.

The businessman launched a $44 billion bid to buy the micro-blogging platform but subsequently backed out of the deal.

Prior to that, Elon outlined his long-term vision for the social media platform.

He explained: "If I were to own Twitter, it would be geared towards the middle 80 percent of the population, so technically the far left and far right would probably be dissatisfied."

Elon also revealed that he would support Donald Trump's return to Twitter.

The former US President was banned from the platform in early 2021 - but Elon suggested he'd reverse the decision if his takeover went through.

He wrote: "Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter."