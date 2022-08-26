California plans to ban the sale of new petrol-only vehicles by 2035.

The US state - which has suffered major wild fires in recent years - is determined to reduce emissions and help to tackle climate change.

California Air Resources Board chair Laine Randolph described the ambitions as "a historic moment for California, for our partner states and for the world as we set forth a path toward a zero emission future".

California is the most populous state in the US and one of the biggest economies in the world. However, the state also suffers from pollution issues, while the wild fires have created havoc over recent years.

In the UK, meanwhile, the government has outlined its ambition to get all of its electricity from clean energy sources by 2035.

Prime Minster Boris Johnson believes that advances in wind power and other renewable sources can help the country to achieve its aim.

He said: "We can get to complete clean energy production by 2035.

"We can do for our entire energy production by 2035 what we're doing with internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030."

The UK has also announced that from 2030, new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will no longer be sold.

The Prime Minster claimed that the move was part of a "green industrial revolution".

He said: "Our green industrial revolution will be powered by the wind turbines of Scotland and the North East, propelled by the electric vehicles made in the Midlands and advanced by the latest technologies developed in Wales, so we can look ahead to a more prosperous, greener future."