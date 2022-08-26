New research has revealed that Brits are prioritising the perfect photo over enjoying themselves.

A study commissioned by the UK’s biggest photographic retailer, Wex Photo Video, has found that 50 percent of Brits believe that having a good time is secondary to taking a good photo.

Paul Wareham, the marketing director at Wex Photo Video, said: "Our research and website data show that Brits want to take better pictures - and are going to extreme lengths to do so. While we can’t help with the sunburn, we can provide quality equipment and expertise to help customers capture the pictures they want.

"With our most remote camera store on Moel Hebog, all customers visiting can make sure their pictures reflect the beauty of this majestic spot."

Some 22 percent of Brits acknowledge that the stress of getting a good photo means they miss out on time with their family and friends.

Despite this, 57 percent of people actually feel disappointed by the quality of their photos, while 26 percent of Brits feel that their efforts to get to their eye-catching location are wasted.

Wex Photo Video has therefore opened the UK’s most remote camera store in the Snowdonia Mountains. The company ultimately hopes to provide expert advice and equipment to British photographers.