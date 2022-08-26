Joel Corry feels like a "born-again virgin" on tour.

The 33-year-old DJ admitted he has no time for sex at the moment because he is travelling so much for gigs.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I’m not going to lie, I’m travelling every single day. I generally finish a gig and have to go to the airport, so there’s no time for anything. I’m like a born-again virgin.

"I’m so busy and so focused, and the stakes are higher than ever now. I need to keep doing what I’m doing, which is staying 100 per cent focused and working harder than ever."

And Joel admitted that he feels he has to be "a bit selfish" right now and he doesn't have time to give to a relationship.

He explained: "I don’t have time for it, I really don’t. To do what I’m doing now, you’ve almost got to be a bit selfish.

"“I’m sure at some point things will calm down and there will be more space for that in my life but I just wouldn’t be able to give any sort of attention or have time and space in my life for a relationship right now.

"This is not a job for me, it’s a lifestyle. I’m loving what I’m doing and to go to the next level I know that I’ve got to stay focused and to keep working hard."

However, Joel's mother is not happy as she wants him to settle down.

He said: "My mum’s like, ‘Joel, when are you going to get married?’ I’m like, ‘Mum, I don’t think it’s going to be for a while’.

"But Simon Cowell didn’t get married until how old? I say to my mum, ‘Look at Simon.'"