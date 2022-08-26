Georgina Rodriguez has gotten a new tattoo of two winged cherubs, six months after the loss of one of her twins.

The 28-year-old model and her 37-year-old soccer star partner Cristiano Ronaldo were left devastated when their son died in childbirth on April 18.

His twin Bella Esmeralda survived and Georgina has paid tribute to her babies with a new tattoo of two winged cherubs, which she shared on Instagram this week.

Georgina posted a picture of herself getting tattooed by Madrid based tattooist Berni, while the full design was visible on a nearby iPad.

He reposted her picture on Instagram and wrote: "Thank you @georginagio for this week, it's been amazing tattooing and meeting you. See you soon."

Ronaldo announced the death of their son in April, describing it as the "greatest pain that any parents can feel".

The Manchester United player - who already has four-year-old daughter Alana Martina with Georgina, as well as Cristiano Jr, 11, and four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo - said on Instagram at the time: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."