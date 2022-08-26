Simu Liu has made his third appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - but still hasn't met the host.

The 33-year-old actor joked the presenter is "avoiding" him in his opening monologue while guest hosting the show on Wednesday (24.08.22) because the previous two times he has been on as a guest, he's been interviewed by other people.

He said: “This is a historic night for the show because I am the first Jimmy Kimmel guest host who has never met Jimmy Kimmel.

"This is actually my third time on the show and, uh, never met the guy! Last time I was a guest, Chelsea Handler was the host, and before that, Sean Hayes was filling in, and now I’m hosting.

“And Jimmy‘s not here. Again. He’s actually avoided me so many times I’m starting to feel like Matt Damon.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, the 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' star poked fun at celebrities for using too much water during a drought.

Urging viewers to “have a little compassion for these poor celebrities,” he quipped: “Do you know how much water it takes to wash a private jet? It’s a lot.

“I get the Kardashians… there’s a lot of them. But, how much water could Kevin Hart possibly be using? Kevin Hart could take a bath in a coffee mug, and his coffee mug is a thimble.”

Simu also made a dig at Donald Trump following the news that a $650,000 donation from his political action committee would go towards funding portraits for the former president and his wife Melania at the Smithsonian Institute.

He joked the sum was enough to “buy the silence of three porn stars."

He then shared a series of bizarre portraits and added: “Donald Trump does not need another portrait. His supporters actually paint insane portraits of him all the time ― for free!”