Mark Zuckerberg has laughed off memes comparing him to a robot.

The 38-year-old Facebook founder was ridiculed for his stoic appearance during his lengthy testimony in front of the US Senate in 2018 following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, with numerous memes comparing him to a robot.

However, he laughed along with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, after he brought up the comparisons during an interview on Spotify this week.

Rogan quipped: "I don’t like the way you sip water though, you sipping water at the Senate, you were sipping water like a robot."

Zuckerberg took a drink and responded: "The Senate testimony is not exactly an environment that is set up to accentuate the humanity of the subject.

"If you’re up there for six or seven hours, you’re going to make some face that’s worth making a meme out of."

Many of the memes compared Zuckerberg to 'Star Trek’s Data character, played by Brent Spiner.

During the interview, he also revealed that every day he feels as if he has been "punched in the stomach" as he is flooded with messages which are "usually not good".

He said: "People reserve the good stuff to tell me in person, right?

"So it’s like what’s going on in the world that I need to pay attention to? So it’s almost like every day you wake up you are punched in the stomach."