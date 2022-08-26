DJ Fat Tony has praised the Beckham children as "grafters".

Tony is a close friend of David and Victoria Beckham and even DJ'd at their son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz in April and he insisted that the Beckhams have kept their children grounded, despite their fame.

He told MailOnline: "The wedding was amazing, I've always worked with their family at the kid's birthdays and Victoria and David's you know, they're a great family, great people and great friends.

"On paper you'd think it would be difficult, but they really are their own people because they've grown up in the spotlight.

"They've seen what the pros and cons of life do to you, the majority of my close friends' kids are so strong, they don't have egos and they're not brats.

"Most of us would think they're brats but they're not, they're just kids and they've all grown up and seen that their parents are all grafters and they've started grafting themselves, it's amazing."

Brooklyn’s mother, Victoria, recently praised Tony and singer Marc Anthony for their efforts at the wedding reception.

She said: “Marc and Fat Tony did an amazing job. They always do.”

And Tony gushed about Brooklyn, 23, finding his "soulmate" in Nicola, 27.

He said: "It was amazing. Everyone was in really good spirits.

“I always do Beckham family gigs, I did Brooklyn’s 21st, I did the kids’ christenings, and Brooklyn’s wedding was the next stage.

"Watching someone grow up and find their soulmate is an amazing thing."