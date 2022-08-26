Brian Cox often only receives his 'Succession' scripts two days before shooting.

The 76-year-old actor plays billionaire patriarch Logan Roy in the HBO series and compared receiving the scripts to "getting gold".

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, he called 'Succession' creator Jesse Armstrong "an absolute genius" but added: "Getting a script is like getting gold. I like to learn the lines."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he also joked that he couldn't talk about the show, saying: "The Gestapo-element of HBO are present, because they don’t want me to talk about 'Succession'."

However, Brian did share some details, saying that he and Logan share "a deep disappointment in the human experiment".

But, he argued that his alter-ego would "hate me” and think: "I wish that Brian Cox would just shut the f*** up.”

He added: "Humans are f*****."

Cox also said that Logan's "curse is that he loves his children" and explained that he likes that his character "is self-made unlike … [Donald] Trump."

He previously revealed that playing Logan had made him swear more.

He said: "I was not a really a swearer until I played this role, and now I swear all the time. It’s catching, it’s infectious.

He said: "Logan is quite a fascinating character because he's so mysterious, we don't really know how he thinks. We know how he acts. We don't really know how he feels."

The ‘Nicholas and Alexandra’ star gave an insight into the show’s upcoming fourth season while taking a dig at co-star Kieran Culkin - who plays Roman, the younger brother of Sarah Snook’s Siobhan Roy and Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy - who said the new episodes have “gone in a way” he didn’t think they would.

Brian said: “Kieran doesn't really anticipate anything, he's not an anticipator one way or the other, so for him to say [the show's] going in a way he didn't anticipate, is strange to say the least. We're still sorting out what we do with the children and [wondering] are they going to behave themselves and are they going to learn anything? We're trying to secure the firm. And that's really what we're continuing to do. I don't know about anticipating anything, in the way it's all gone. I think it's going according to plan."

The network have revealed that the new season will begin exactly where the latest season - which was nominated for a record breaking 25 Emmys - left viewers as Logan attempts to sell Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson, played by Alexander Skarsgard.