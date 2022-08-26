Shania Twain is said to be planning a stadium tour of Britain to celebrate her 30-year career.

The ‘You’re Still The One’ singer will reportedly play a string of arena shows in 2023 after long-running Las Vegas residency.

Her tour will include multiple nights at London’s O2 Arena as well as shows in Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, according to The Sun.

It will be her first performances in the UK in five years and the gigs are set to coincide with an album of new music 25 years after the release of her record-breaking ‘Come on Over’ album, which sold 40 million copies and is the best-selling record by a solo female artist.

A source told The Sun: “The tour is going to be massive. After 30 years, Shania is still one of the best performers around and she puts everything into her live shows.

“She has had stellar reviews this year of her Las Vegas residency but this tour will be a new hit-packed concert with new songs mixed in.

“Fans can expect an announcement in the next few weeks.

“Shania has spent the last few years hunkered down in the studio working on a follow-up to 2017’s Now and it is ready to go, so it won’t be long until there’s new music out there.”

Mum-of-one Shania, 56, last played in Britain in 2018 and has been performing at Zappos Theatre in Vegas for almost two years.

She last month released Netflix documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’, which followed her tumultuous personal life and stellar worldwide career.

Despite personal struggles – which include being diagnosed with Lyme disease, a painful divorce and tangled romantic life involving a love triangle her best friend – she has sold more than 100 million records globally.

Shania met producer Robert John ‘Mutt’ Lange after he heard her songs and they married on December 28, 1993, and had son, Eja in 2001.

It was announced in 2008 they were splitting after Robert had an affair with Shania’s best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

Their divorce was finalized on June 9, 2010 – and on December 20, 2010, it was reported Shania was engaged to Nestlé executive Frédéric Thiébaud, Marie-Anne’s ex-husband, whom Shania married on January 1, 2011, in Rincón, Puerto Rico.