Phil Collins’ ex-wife Orianne Cevey has reportedly had her long-running $20 million legal battle against the singer kicked out of court.

Cevey, 48, sued the 71-year-old musician for half of the proceeds from the sale of the Miami estate they once shared, which Genesis drummer Phil sold for $40 million (£34 million) in January 2021.

She claimed the ‘In the Air Tonight’ singer had previously promised her half of its sale value if she moved back in with him.

But Page Six is reporting that on Friday morning (26.08.22), Judge Alan Fine dismissed the case, brought in Miami, Florida, in “its entirety”.

The site said he ruled “Cevey had made 10 separate violations of the court’s orders”.

Judge Fine added in a transcript seen by Page Six: “I’m done with this. You can go ahead and prepare the order of dismissal… I feel comfortable that enough is enough.”

It’s understood an order of dismissal is on the way.

Using Orianne’s most recent married name of Bates, Phil’s lawyer Jeffrey D Fisher, told Page Six: “Before she filed this case, Orianne Bates threatened to make disparaging remarks about Phil Collins unless he caved in to her demands for 50 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of his former Miami Beach home.

“Phil Collins has steadfastly maintained that Orianne’s lawsuit claiming an interest in his home was baseless because he never made an agreement with her regarding the home.

“The court’s decision today to dismiss her case vindicates Phill Collins’ decision to fight for the right outcome rather than give in to her threats.”

In April, Phil’s legal team accused Orianne of “committing fraud”, after court papers showed she claimed she agreed to a divorce settlement from her second husband, Charles Mejjati, because Phil had promised her half of their shared Miami house if she split from her spouse.

Phil denied promising her half of the proceeds from the sale of the house they shared.

The pair were previously been married from 1999 to 2007 before Orianne then married investment banker Charles, from 2008 to 2017.

She reunited with Collins in 2015 but they split again in 2020 and she married Thomas Bates.

Orainne was awarded $46 million (£39 million) after her 2008 divorce from Phil – a UK record for a settlement at the time – but went ahead with her claim for $20 million (£17 million) from the house sale.

Phil now lives in Switzerland and shares sons Nic, 21, who took over his dad’s drumming duties during the recent Genesis farewell tour, and 17-year-old Matthew, with Orianne.

She was earlier this year accused of “battering” her youngest son in an emergency protection order filed by his father, Charles.

Orianne’s 10-year-old son has moved in with his father as life with his mother were allegedly “toxic” and causing “emotional and mental instability for him,” according to court records filed by Charles on behalf of the child, believed to still be living with his father.