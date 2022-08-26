Jennifer Lopez gifted new husband Ben Affleck a passionate choreographed dance and new love song during the party at their second wedding.

The singer, 53, took to the dance floor at his 87-acre, £7.6 million Georgia estate in front of the 50-year-old ‘Batman’ actor while he was seated in front of her.

Her dance routine was complete with back-up dancers, with her sentimental song for the occasion containing lyrics including: “I can’t get enough.”

Video obtained by TMZ on Friday night (26.08.22) showed she also sang: “I can feel the passion in your eyes, I’m still in love with you, You know I can’t get enough, You know I can’t get enough.”

Ben was seen smiling throughout, and sang along when presented with the microphone.

Jennifer also famously wrote ‘Dear Ben’ for her 2002 record ‘This Is Me... Then’, which included the lyrics: “You’re perfect, I just can’t control myself, I can’t be with no one else, Seems I’m addicted to the way you like to touch me.”

Ben also featured in her ‘Jenny from the Block’ music video the same year, where he was seen smacking her bikini-clad behind on a yacht.

The couple, dubbed ‘Bennifer’ are on a second honeymoon in Italy, after walking down the aisle for the second time on August 20, following a secret Las Vegas ceremony.

They had 135 guests at the “old Hollywood-themed” wedding in Georgia, with the official wedding ceremony lasting 45 minutes and officiated by self-styled ‘mogul monk’ and self-help guru Jay Shetty.

Attendees include the pair’s children, with Ben sharing three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and Jennifer two with her former husband Marc Anthony.