Ryan Giggs’s former wife Stacey Giggs was reportedly left terrified after three masked men stole her £80,000 Range Rover Sport.

The mum-of-two, 43, is said to have witnessed the thugs drive off in the vehicle at 1.30am Thursday (25.08.22) in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

A source told The Sun on Friday night (26.08.22) about ordeal, reported to have been suffered by Stacey shortly after she broke up with The Wanted singer Max George: “It was so upsetting. Her kids were there and were hysterical.

“They’ve been left terrified and inconsolable. And it’s unthinkable for this to happen after everything Stacey has been through with Max.

“She called police straight away. They were there all night trying to work out how the robbers accessed the property and her car.

“Thankfully they found it but the whole incident is terrifying.”

Stacey’s children with former Manchester United player Ryan are Liberty, 19, and Zach, 15.

The source added police used the car’s tracker to find it dumped, with CCTV also said to have captured the theft.

Neighbours reportedly told how they saw Ryan, 48, arriving to drop off a car for Stacey.

She and singer Max, 33, split after The Sun first told how he had grown close to his 21-year-old Strictly Come Dancing co-star, EastEnders actress Maisie Smith – with Stacey accusing him of cheating on her.

Stacey said he was a “lying dog” after it was reported Max took Maisie on a break to Crete.

She reportedly told a friend: “Max cheated on me with Maisie. I asked him about her, but he denied anything had happened. He said he was like an uncle to Maisie.

“After everything I’ve done for him, I cannot believe he would be so rude and disrespectful. He’s a lying dog. I feel betrayed.

“I confronted him millions of times about his closeness to her. But he always denied it.

“I had a gut instinct they were more than just friends.”