Jim Beaver and his wife Sarah Spiegel are reportedly divorcing.

The ‘Supernatural’ and ‘The Boys’ actor, 72, has filed to split from his 36-year-old wife after three years of marriage, according to TMZ.

A court document apparently lists the date of separation as August 14 with the cause for the break-up said to be cited as “irreconcilable differences”.

The pair began started in September 2016 and got engaged in May 2018.

Jim popped the question while they were on vacation in Paris and they married just over a year later in June 2019.

It is as yet unclear how things between the two deteriorated so quickly.

On June 15, the ‘Nightmare Alley’ actor wished his wife a happy birthday on Instagram – saying: “This is the remarkable woman luck and coincidence guided my way and who has lodged herself deep within my heart. Happy birthday, my beautiful Sarah Spiegel.”

And in June, the Critics Choice Awards nominee marked their anniversary with a black and white flashback image of the moment they got engaged in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

It had the message: “Three years ago I married this talented, witty, and wildly beautiful woman. Who says I’m not smart?”

The couple have no children together and TMZ says papers show Jim is asking neither of them be required to provide spousal support.