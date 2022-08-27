David Walliams wants to keep his son out of the spotlight.

The 51-year-old comedian-and-author shares son Alfred, nine, with his Dutch model ex-wife Lara Stone and although David and Lara both have high-profile careers, they want Alfred to be able to grow up just like other kids.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, David said: "I knew what I was getting into, this is what I signed up to. Making a television programme, being in the spotlight is unavoidable and if you're a kid, it must be quite hard.

"You don't know what they going to want to do with their lives. They might choose to do something completely private, in which case, there doesn't seem to be any advantage to being in the spotlight."

And, David is trying to take tips from his 'Britain's Got Talent' co-star Alesha Dixon.

He said: "She's very engaged with the kids. When you see her around her children you understand why they adore her so much. We were recently in Australia doing 'Australia's Got Talent' and her whole family were there' her sister, her partner's brother and everything. She's a very family-oriented person and she obviously adores her kids."