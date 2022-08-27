Rhea Perlman says she and Danny Devito are "still a family", despite their split.

The former couple - who have kids Lucy, 39, Grace, 37 and Jake, 34, together - separated in 2017 but never divorced and Rhea is "proud" that they have kept their family together, even though they are no longer a couple.

Speaking to America's Closer magazine, she said: "I'm really, really glad that Danny and I were able to navigate rough days to be able to have this different kind of relationship. I think it's pretty rare but we agree on so many things that it makes sense. We're still a family."

Danny is currently working on new animated series 'Little Demon' with his kids Lucy and Jake.

Danny voices Satan, Lucy plays the part of 13-year-old Chrissy who discovers Satan is her long lost father and Jake is executive producing.

Danny said: "I think you're gonna find that in the show Satan is really a good guy. The guy was deprived of his spawn - who is a girl - but of course I thought it was gonna be a boy. I don't blame them from trying to hide from me, because sometimes I can act like a real demon."

Jake said: "My dad never got mad. But when people mess with us, he gets angry."