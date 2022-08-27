Shia LaBeouf says FKA Twigs is a "saint" who saved his life.

The pair dated for around a year after meeting on the set of his 2019 film 'Honey Boy' and Twigs has made a number of attacks against Shia, including that he violently attacked her, knowingly infected her with a sexually transmitted disease and shot stray dogs to get into character for a movie.

Speaking on Jon Bernthal’s 'Real Ones' podcast, Shia, 36, did not name FKA Twigs, 34, but said: "I hurt that woman. And, in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being.

"When I think about what my life has become, and what it is now, like what my purpose is now… I need to be useful. And when I look at this #MeToo environment, there’s not a whole lot of dudes that are taking accountability.

"I f***** up bad. Like crash and burn type s***. [I] hurt a lot of people, and I’m fully aware of that. And I’m going to owe for the rest of my life. [I have a] long list of people that I need to make amends to.”

He called his accuser a "saint" and added: that she "saved my f****** life".

He went on: "Had she not intervened in my life and not created the avenue for me to experience ego death, I’d either have a really mediocre existence or I’d be dead in full."

And he insisted that he has changed, saying: "I’m in the tribe of the f***-ups. I’m a very public sinner, a very fallible person in the public sphere. What I think now my purpose is, is to not do… the other examples that we’ve had of how to navigate something like this — which is to go after the woman, or try to win a court case, or get back into a f****** movie or like get back on at all.

"My purpose, and I mean this with every fiber of my being, is to be instructive with my life, so that I can be an advertisement, like a billboard, for a principled way of living."