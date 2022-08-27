Google Play Games for PC beta has rolled out in five countries,

Those in South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Australia are able to play 50 Android games on their Windows computers.

Google wrote in a blog post: "Our catalogue includes many of the most popular mobile games in the world including Summoners War, Cookie Run: Kingdom, Last Fortress: Underground, and Top War. Together, these games are played by hundreds of millions of players globally."

The tech giant plans to expand the service into other terriroties across the globe.