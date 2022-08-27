Charlie Sheen has settled his lawsuit with a woman who accused him of exposing her to HIV.

The 56-year-old actor - who revealed in 2015 he was diagnosed as HIV positive in 2011 - has reached an agreement with a woman who filed an anonymous lawsuit against him, claiming they had unprotected sex before he revealed his condition.

TMZ reports that they have agreed a settlement figure of $120,000, which will be paid in $10,000 monthly instalments.

Papers have been filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, bringing the saga to an end after years of legal wrangling.

Charlie had previously insisted the woman made up the claim and accused her of being a "professional hooker party girl", who gets paid for sex as a high-end escort.

He also claimed she regularly runs the risk of contracting sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs) because she has slept with "hundreds, if not thousands" of guys.

In the documents, the star admitted to showering his former lover with money and gifts during their less-than two-month romance, and insisted she knew from the moment they were introduced that he is HIV positive.

According to TMZ, who obtained the original documents, Charlie accused the woman of extorting him and also pressuring him by "stalking" both his house and that of his famous father, Martin Sheen.

The 'Young Guns' actor also insisted the unnamed woman signed a non-disclosure agreement that required her to keep quiet about their liaisons, and that any legal disputes had to be settled in arbitration.

The woman filed her lawsuit in June 2017, in which she claimed she asked Charlie if he had any sexually-transmitted diseases, and he reassured her he was "fine" and she "needed to trust him."

Jane Doe said they initially used latex condoms, but had unprotected oral sex, and on October 26, 2015, they had unprotected intercourse for the first time and, afterwards, Charlie allegedly told her he was HIV positive and gave her two pills to prevent her from contracting the disease.

However, the woman sought emergency medical treatment the next day and was told to take antiretroviral medication for several weeks.