Malika Haqq says Khloe Kardashian's "glory times" have been stripped from her due to Tristan Thompson's cheating.

The reality TV star and the basketball player - who already have daughter True Thompson, four, together - recently welcomed a son via surrogate but they are no longer together after it was revealed Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, following a fling in March 2021.

Khloe's best friend Malika, 39, told the 'Reality With The King' podcast: "I think she’s doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances. She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship … but there are some glory times that are meant to just be glory times that have been stripped from her and that’s really sad."

However, she praised Khloe, 38, for staying strong, saying: "She really is one of the strongest people I know, because she’s got a good head on her shoulders. Faith is something else, and she’s got a great deal of it. I’ll tell you that much.

"This ain’t easy. It’s not easy for me to watch. … [But] family is so important to both us and it’s not the same [situation as it is] when it’s just you.

"We have these kids now … and their fathers are very intricate portions of their lives and they’re good fathers. What happens with the moms and the spouses - we can all sit here and say some s*** should never happen, but it does and I think that’s when you have to remind yourself of who the priority is and its these babies."

And, insiders recently revealed that Khloe is enjoying her time with her newborn son.

One source said: "Khloé and the baby are doing well. She’s over the moon and soaking it all in. … Everyone is just happy to have the baby home.”