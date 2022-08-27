Ireland Baldwin "does not get an allowance" from her famous parents.

The 26-year-old model is the daughter of Hollywood stars Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger - who have a reported combined net worth of $80 million - acknowledged that they have made "life a lot easier" for her but insisted she does not receive a "monthly allowance".

Speaking in a Q+A session on TikTok, she said: "At different points in my life, my parents have definitely helped me. I do not get an allowance from my parents because I am 26 years old. Nothing wrong with that if you do get an allowance from your parents at 26, and there is a lot of 20-something-year-olds, 30-something-year-olds even who are in between jobs or going through hard times. And that's totally cool if your parents help you out. I don't think anyone should be judgemental of that at all.

"My parents have helped me so much in my life, I can't even tell you. They have made life a lot easier for me in comparison to a lot of people, believe me. But I do not get a monthly allowance."

Meanwhile, Ireland has been dating musician Andre Allen Anjos - who is also known as RAC - since 2021 and explained that she and her boyfriend have now opened up a restaurant business together but also has hopes to break into screenwriting when she is not volunteering at animal shelters.

She added: "I am a business owner. “[My boyfriend, RAC, and I] are opening up a café, wine bar, and a boutique. And we are starting a brand together. Another big part of my life is I am a foster rescue dog mom, I work in adoption and I work with a lot of fosters and a lot of rescues. I am in the works and in the process of starting my own rescue and have been for a while. The biggest piece of the puzzle is that I am a screenwriter and before you go 'What have you done?', I've done nothing.

"I just took this career path. I was modelling for most of the younger chunk of my life thus far and then I took a path in screenwriting right before COVID hit. I started production with my best friend and we pitched TV shows and we write movie scripts, we work on commercial stuff. We have been working together now for a couple of years and things are just getting started for us. Everyone has to start somewhere!"