Britney Spears would make her kids leave the cinema halfway through a movie, according to her former bodyguard.

The 40-year-old pop star tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari, 28, back in June but has sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline,44, would reportedly enjoy taking her children to see a movie when they were younger but they were often left "upset and crying" when she decided it was time to leave.

Fernando Flores said: "A favourite thing was to go to the cinema, but Britney would often insist on leaving halfway through the movie. She would say, ‘OK, it’s time to go.’ I would say, ‘The kids want to stay,’ but she wouldn’t take no for an answer. The boys would be upset, crying, and you can’t treat children like that."

The 'Womanizer' hitmaker - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life after a conservatorship terminated by her family was terminated back in November 2021 - was also said to have shut herself in her room whilst with her children on a trip to Disneyland and Fernando had to call their father after she "refused" to leave.

He told The Sun: "The boys were crying and we had to call her dad to ask him to sort it out. I had two children of my own at the time — they are 19 and 21 now — so I felt really bad for those boys. I did my best to entertain them. I even brought my own kids in for play dates a couple of times.

"I always felt that once they were old enough, they would make the decision not to stay with her."

Fernando's claims come just weeks after former backing dancer Kevin alleged that both Sean and Jayden chose not to go to Britney's recent wedding and that she has "not seen them in months."

Kevin - who is now married to volleyball player Victoria Prince - was granted sole custody of his sons after Britney filed for divorce back in 2006 said: "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."