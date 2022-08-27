Wendy Williams was "left to die" by Wells Fargo bank, her lawyer has claimed.

The 58-year-old star - who fronted 'The Wendy Williams Show' for over a decade until 2021 when she stepped down due to her ongoing issues with autoimmune condition Graves disease - is embroiled in a legal battle with Wells Fargo who have frozen her assets and claimed she is "incapacitated" - and now her attorney LaShawn Thomas has claimed that they have even denied her the "right to check her bank balance."

LaShawn told PageSix: "The real issue is that Wells Fargo, through their adviser, refused to grant Wendy access to her own accounts, this includes the right to check her balance. No bank should have the authority to do that. No one attempted to gain access to any of Wendy’s accounts. The Wells Fargo adviser and [former manager Bernie Young] were the only people with access. … They left Wendy to die."

The lawyer added that Wendy - who has 21-year-old son Kevin Jr. with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter but recently tied the knot with New York Police Department officer named Henry - has had to use an American Express credit card for "all of her living expenses" and explained that recent reports that her son had charged an "unauthorised" $100,000 to her card were unfounded because he has been co-ordinating all of her appointments.

He added: "He coordinated all of her appointments, made sure she attended all appointments, cooked and cleaned for his mother. He absolutely loves his mother without question, and no one should place any blame or allegations of wrongdoing at his feet."

Back in May, Wendy was assigned a financial guardian in order to gain "access to her millions".

Wendy previously said: "Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo

have this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right and this is not fair."