Jamie Chung "barely had time" for herself during the early stages of motherhood.

The 39-year-old actress welcomed twin sons - whose names have not been released publicly - with husband and 'How to Make it in America' star Bryan Greenberg back in October 2021 but joked that she was "lucky to get a shower" during the months after their birth.

She said: "You're barely finding time for yourself and nothing gets done. You're lucky to get a shower. When you're sleep deprived, you're a little cranky and you're having a little tiff with your partner. There's just no patience. You have to force yourself to not react to how you're actually feeling."

However, the 'Sucker Punch' actress went on to explain that while she struggled in the months after the birth, she managed to spend some "amazing" time with her children and was shocked at how quickly they had grown in the first 10 months but "misses" those early days.

She told E! Online: "I got some amazing quality time with the kids. When they're young, you're like, 'I can't wait for them to grow.' And then when they're 10 months, you're like, 'Wait, you're so big!' I miss the baby stage. It's so true when people are like, 'They grow up so fast!'

Jamie then added that her husband - who she tied the knot with back in 2015 after three years of dating - was "made" for fatherhood and had been wanting to start a family for a number of years.

She added: "He loves it. He was made to do it. He was asking me for years to start a family and it's been really fun to see him in this new role."