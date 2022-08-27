Jacy Nittolo has paid tribute to the late Ray Liotta with a new tattoo.

The 'Goodfellas' actor passed away in his sleep back in May 2022 at the age of 67 and now his fiancée Jacy, 47, - whom he was engaged to from December 2020 until his death - has marked the three months since his death by getting art inked onto her body in his memory.

Alongside a slideshow of photos of herself in the tattoo parlour, she wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday marked 3 months. . It only seemed appropriate to do something meaningful that will forever be with me.

What an honor to have Mark Mahoneys gift do the work. @markmahoney_ssc Thank you @babspatrick for a beautiful day and @chazznittolo for capturing it."(sic)

Back in June, Jacy could hardly believe that it had been a mmonth since she lost her husband-to-be and claimed there were "no words" to truly describe the pain she was feeling.

It’s hard to believe a month has gone by. There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day."

Ray is survived by his daughter Karsen, 23, - who he has with ex-wife Michelle Grace - but was also stepfather to Jacy's children and the businesswoman went on to explain that her kids are her "hint of light" who help her find "love and laughter" during the difficult time.

She added: "Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz, Jade and Joey. Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations."(sic