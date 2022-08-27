Beth Mead says she and Vivianne Miedema are the "new Posh and Becks."

The 27-year-old footballer is currently dating Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema and joked that the pair is the "new" version of England star David and his pop legend wife Victoria 'Posh Spice' Beckham.

Asked if she thought they were like the new Posh and Becks, she said: "Yeah! Of the lesbian world."

Meanwhile, the England star has found herself suddenly world-famous since she finished as the top goalscorer for the women's national football team during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 but explained that it was a "good thing" to be recognised by fans and stressed that was shocked to be approached by one man when she and her girlfriend were holiday together on the Greek island of Zakynthos who claimed he had "cried his eyes out" upon the Lionesses' victory.

She told The Sunday Times: "[Before the Euros] people would have walked straight past us in the street. People were really respectful that we were on holiday and would apologise for interrupting and I would be saying, ‘No, no, it’s a good thing for you to recognise me.’On holiday, a grown man came up to me and said, ‘I cried my eyes out when you won."

However, the Whitby-born sports star went on to insist that despite her newfound fame she is "still Beth Mead" and joked that her parents have turned her old bedroom into a room solely for football memorabilia and trophies.

She said: "After the final, I did a press conference and they said, ‘Trailblazer, iconic, blah, blah, blah,’ and to me, I’m still Beth Mead. I’m my mum’s daughter, do you know? That’s me. My old bedroom at home is basically just a room for football memorabilia. My dad messaged me yesterday, ‘Can you transfer the money for the new trophy cabinet we’ve bought at home?’ Sums up Yorkshire people to a tee, that!"