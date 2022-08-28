Amanda Seyfried is “raring” to do another musical.

The ‘Mamma Mia!’ actress first made her musical debut starring in the 2008 jukebox musical rom-com and later reprised her role in the 2018 sequel ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’.

Amanda also starred as Cosette in 2012’s critically-acclaimed epic period musical ‘Les Misérables’.

Speaking on 'The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham', Amanda expressed her desire to be part of another musical because of her love for singing.

She said: “I would do a musical, if you just wrote one in a week and you needed someone to sing and record I would do it - I like singing that much."

The 36-year-old star counted herself lucky for landing the roles of a lifetime and is "rearing to go" and do it all again.

She added: “I stepped in s*** it’s really the best I don’t know how I got that lucky.

“I’d love to do another musical.

“I’m rearing to go at all times to do it again.”

Amanda - who recently starred in Hulu mini series ‘The Dropout’, which earned her an Emmy nomination – recently revealed that during the time of filming she was auditioning for ‘Wicked’ too.

And the movie star is still gutted after losing out on the role of Glinda in the film adaptation to Ariana Grande.

She said: “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for 'Wicked'.

“Last summer, while I was playing Elizabeth [Holmes on 'The Dropout'], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of 'Wicked'.

“Because I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of 'The Dropout' on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you.’ I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life.”