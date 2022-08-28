Jenna Dewan says the COVID-19 pandemic was a really "healing" time for her.

The 41-year-old star - who has daughter Everly, nine, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and son Callum, two, with fiancé Steve Kazee - says having time off amid the COVID-19 crisis gave her time to reflect on what she values and she came away deciding to be more choosy over the work projects she takes on.

She said: "Having downtime for the first time in my life was really healing.

"I have a different barometer for what I say yes and no to, and I don't stretch myself too thin."

The 'Step Up' star also gave birth to her second child amid the pandemic and admitted it was a challenging and worrying time to bring a little one into the world.

Speaking to InTouch, she shared: "It was an interesting challenge.

"It was a very unprecedented time for all of us, and then you bring a soul into the world and you are worried about everyone's health and safety.

"We focused on what we could do to stay safe and stay together."

Looking to the next decade, Jenna hopes to be leading an "even more balanced life" and see her production firm 33andOut Productions flourish.

She said: "I hope to be having a wonderful, even more balanced life with lots of great family time.

"I hope my company continues to grow.

"And I also love to surprise myself."

Jenna and Steve got engaged in February 2020, and they delayed their wedding plans due to the rise of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The mother-of-two opened up on her plans to walk down the aisle and admitted she and her fiancé want to "take [their] time" with their big day.

She said last year: "We've kind of paused. Only in the sense of, 'Here we are again,' you know? Can we gather, how safe is it? Where will we gather?

"So we're going to take our time, we're not rushing and we're going to see kind of how the next year shakes out and go from there.

"It's hard for us, because I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment.

"It is what it is... We'll get there when we get there."