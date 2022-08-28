Danny DeVito thinks he was a "better" Penguin than Colin Farrell.

The 77-year-old actor portrayed the iconic villain - aka mobster Oswald 'Oz' Cobblepot - in 1992's 'Batman Returns' opposite Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader, while the 'In Bruges' star took on the role in 'The Batman', going up against Robert Pattinson in the lead role.

While Danny thinks Colin is "terrific", he believes he did a better job with the character.

Undergoing a lie detector test for Vanity Fair magazine, Danny's daughter Lucy showed him a photo of Colin and asked: "What about this Penguin?"

He replied: "Oh, Colin? I love Colin. He's a terrific guy. My Penguin was better.

"Was that the truth?"

After the person conducting the test confirmed: "You are telling the truth", Danny added: "It certainly was. In my opinion. It's my opinion. Good man, though. Colin's a good guy."

The 'Twins' star was also asked who he felt the best Batman was.

He pointed to Michael's photo and said: "This is the Batman for me, yeah, Michael."

Colin is set to reprise the role again in a standalone HBO Max series, but also admitted he'd jump at the chance to return for another movie with Robert and director Matt Reeves.

He said of the prospect: "Oh my god, you kidding me?! It's so much fun, are you joking [with] me? I've been around the block man. That was an easy sport, I mean ... it was a joy.

"Matt's up to his b*******, you know, hovering over the keyboard and just planning the story because he's just so meticulous.

"He's so obsessive about what he does, but he's all over [HBO Max's] The Penguin [series] as well. I mean, he's not gonna direct it but he's all over the structure of the scripts and who's gonna direct them. And so, it's exciting."