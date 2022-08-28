Cardi B "wasn't really sad" about her parents separating.

The chart-topping rap star has revealed that she felt a greater sense of "freedom" when her parents called time on their relationship - but Cardi's cousin had a distinctly different experience.

The 'WAP' hitmaker initially wrote on Twitter: "How do people really feel when their parents get divorce?"

Cardi subsequently explained that she wasn't particularly bothered by her parents' divorce. However, the situation was much more traumatic for her cousin.

She said: "OK guys, so the reason I asked about the divorce question, to be honest with you, is I have a cousin ... we're both the same age and everything. Our parents separated around the same time. But when my parents got separated when I was 13 and when her parents got separated when she was 13, she was really hurt about it and she was really sad about it and depressed about it.

"Me, when I was 13 - I'm not going to lie, I'm not trying to sound vain or anything ... but when my parents got separated, I wasn't really sad about it because ... I just feel I had more freedom. Both my parents were not on my a** at the same time, I could go outside without one parents noticing and stuff like that."

Meanwhile, Cardi previously claimed she was actually happier before she became famous.

Cardi - who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 11 months, with rap star Offset - said: "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

"One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money. I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine.

"Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."