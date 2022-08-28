Pete Davidson is "focusing on himself" following his split from Kim Kardashian.

The 28-year-old comedian and Kim, 41, recently called time on their romance after nine months together, and Pete is now "trying to make himself happy".

A source told Us Weekly: "Pete is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy.

"He’s got a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire post-'SNL'."

Kim, on the other hand, is said to be "open to dating again".

The brunette beauty - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West -is already keen to get back on the dating scene.

A source recently said: "Kim is definitely open to dating again and her friends and family would love to set her up and think it's so fun."

Kim has also been leaning on her family since her split from Pete.

The insider shared: "Kim is doing surprisingly well since her break-up with Pete.

"She has been relying on her family when needed and leaning on them for support. She's fully submerging herself into work to keep herself busy and keep her mind off of the break-up."

Meanwhile, the decision to call time on their high-profile romance is said to have been a "mutual decision".

An insider also insisted that a reconciliation is an unlikely prospect, admitting it's "not in the cards right now".

The source said: "It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn't sudden.

"And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now."