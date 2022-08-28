Vanessa Hudgens has hailed Sarah Hyland as the "ultimate bride".

The 31-year-old actress recently married Wells Adams, and Vanessa has now taken to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snaps from her weekend as a bridesmaid.

Vanessa, 33, captioned the photos: "@sarahhyland [stars emojis] you goddess, my sister witch, the ultimate bride. Words can't express how happy I am for you. I am so proud to be your friend and bridesmaid. I'll love you forever. Congratulations to sealing the deal with the love of your life @wellsadams [heart emoji] what a man. What a wedding. What a life. [stars emojis] (sic)"

Sarah and her husband tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a California vineyard on August 21.

The loved-up couple were joined on their big day by some of Sarah's former 'Modern Family' co-stars, including Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Sofia, 50, even posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the wedding on her Instagram account.

The actress - who has more than 26 million followers on the photo-sharing platform - captioned one of the images: "#sarahandwells wedding. (sic)"

Sarah and Wells have previously postponed their wedding numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the actress finally managed to have her bridal shower in June, and they're now a married couple.

Sarah - who played Haley Dunphy in 'Modern Family' - and Wells started dating back in 2017, after she received a direct message from him on social media.

The celebrity couple got engaged in 2019, but their wedding plans were consistently disrupted by the pandemic.

Speaking in 2020, Wells explained: "There are no wedding plans.

"I think the thought was that we would originally start thinking about that around this time and now that this is happening, you know, what's the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being just so up in the air?"