Danielle Fishel had a crush on her 'Boy Meets World' co-star Rider Strong.

The 41-year-old actress has confessed to having a crush of Rider - who played the part of Shawn Hunter - during her time on the teen sitcom.

During an appearance on the 'Pod Meets World' podcast, Danielle - who starred as Topanga Lawrence-Matthews - admitted: "I had a crush on Rider."

Danielle was joined on the podcast by Rider, 42, and he admitted to being shocked by her confession.

He said: "What?! That’s not true, you’ve never told me that! You saved that for 30 years?!"

Danielle subsequently confessed that her crush started "maybe later in season one and definitely through season two".

The actress added: "He was so smart, and, you know what? One of my favourite things about Rider - and it still stands to this day - Rider is very effusive. He will tell you how he feels. He is very free with his compliments, but he doesn’t throw them out willy-nilly.

"When Rider compliments you, it is thoughtful, it has meaning - it’s coming from a very real place."

Danielle starred on the show between 1993 and 2000, and she still has fond memories of working with Rider.

The actress also admitted that her co-star was one of the people she "loved".

She shared: "I remember getting a very real compliment from Rider, like: ‘You my friend are doing incredible work.' And I found a diary that I wrote for like three months of us being on ‘Boy Meets World'. And it was so embarrassing because I would end the diary [entries] with like ‘P.S. I love…’ And then there’s like four people I loved. And Rider was one of them!"