ABBA have extended their run of shows in London.

ABBA Voyage - the pop group's state-of-the-art concerts - are currently booked up until May next year, and the show's run has now been extended until spring 2026, amid huge demand from fans.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Everyone knows ABBA has a seriously loyal fan base but the show was always a bit of a gamble.

"No one really knew how the ABBA-tars were going to be received, as similar hologram-style concerts were a mixed bag. But for ABBA the reaction was amazing. Even those most sceptical about the tech have walked away impressed.

"The plan is to refresh the show with new songs that have already been shot by the group."

The 90-minute show opened in May and has been staged at a purpose-built arena in east London. According to an insider, talks are ongoing about the possibility of taking the show to Las Vegas for a residency.

Meanwhile, ABBA's Benny Andersson previously revealed that he feared his bandmates might've lost their singing skills before they launched their comeback.

The pop group - which also features Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - reunited for their long-awaited ninth studio album, 'Voyage' - but Benny confessed to having some doubts before they started recording.

Benny shared: "I think what I felt was Agnetha and Frida were so happy about doing this. And it's sort of understandable, isn't it?

"I mean, they haven't been doing much for the last 40 years: they've done a couple of albums each, but they haven't really been singing much, so doing this was ... seeing them being happy about what we were doing, them liking the tunes. That was perfect."