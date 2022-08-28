Kris Jenner believes Scott Disick is a "special part" of her family.

The 66-year-old showbiz matriarch has rubbished recent speculation that Scott - the father of Kourtney Kardashian's three children - has been "excommunicated" from the family.

In response to the speculation, Kris wrote on Instagram: "Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family….he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true! [heart emojis] (sic)"

Scott has Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven, with Kourtney. But it's recently been suggested that he's been pushed to the periphery since Kourtney, 43, married Travis Barker earlier this year.

In April, Scott admitted that he's has been "feeling left out" by the Kardashian family.

The TV star suggested that he's been left felling like an outsider after Kourtney announced her engagement to Travis.

During an episode of 'The Kardashians', he told Khloe Kardashian: "Now that Kourtney's got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on."

Scott thinks he's now come to terms with Kourtney's romance. But he also confessed to feeling left out of things by the Kardashian family.

The reality star - who lost his mother in late 2013, and his dad three months later - shared: "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to."

And while Scott has felt awkward around Kourtney and Travis at times, he's still keen to remain close to the Kardashian family.

He said: "I'd rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all."