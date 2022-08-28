Sharon Osbourne thinks America has become "a very weird place to live".

The 69-year-old TV star has lived in the US for more than 25 years, and Sharon insists that her return to Britain has nothing to do with husband Ozzy's Parkinson's diagnosis.

Speaking about her decision to return home and whether it was connected to Ozzy's health issues, Sharon told the Observer newspaper: "I knew people would think that. It's not. It's just time. America has changed so drastically.

"It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

Ozzy's Parkinson's diagnosis has also changed his outlook on life.

He explained: "You learn to live in the moment, because you don’t know [what’s going to happen]. You don’t know when you’re gonna wake up and you ain’t gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don’t think about it."

Earlier this month, Ozzy revealed he's desperate to return to touring - despite his recent health troubles.

The music icon suffered a fall at his Los Angeles home while he was battling pneumonia in 2019 - but after undergoing life-changing surgery, he's now determined to hit the road once again.

Ozzy - who has been married to Sharon since 1982 - explained: "Never have I been laid up so bad for so long.

"It’s been breaking Sharon’s heart to see me like this but I will get back on tour if it f****** kills me."

Ozzy performed at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, earlier this month.

And despite his physical struggles, Ozzy refuses to give up on his dream of a full return to touring.

He said: "That’s all I know how to do. I can’t watch videos of myself on stage because I get so p***** off!"