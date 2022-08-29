Melissa Gorga says that cheating rumours have "tested" her marriage.

The 43-year-old reality star - who has appeared on Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' for over a decade - has been married to real estate developer Joe Gorga, 43, since 2004 but insisted that she is determined to downplay any chatter about her personal life.

Asked about the biggest test her marriage has faced since she signed started appearing on television, she said: "Almost definitely the [cheating] rumours. There’s a lot of rumours that come out about me, and you know what? We just keep hitting ’em, swatting ’em like flies, [and] they just keep coming."

The businesswoman - who has Antonia, 17, Gino, 14, and 12-year-old Joey Jr with her husband - stars alongside her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice on the hit reality show but it was revealed earlier this month that the couple had missed her wedding to Luis Ruelas after rumours had begun to swirl that she had been unfaithful, with Joe admitting that it has been a "tough" time for them both since.

In the joint interview, Joe told UsWeekly: "It’s been tough. Let’s see what the future holds."

Earlier this year, it was alleged that Melissa had been unfaithful to Joe while she was away on a press tour and that Teresa had known about the supposed incident for over a year but had "pushed" for it to come out in the 'RHONJ' season 13 finale, which has left Joe potentially "unable to forgive" his sister.

At the time, the source said: "One of the secrets was Melissa making out with this guy while she was on a press tour in the city. This ‘rumour’ was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out. Finally, the finale was perfect timing. Teresa usually uses someone to bring up drama, so she played a part in that, Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa."