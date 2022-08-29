Nessa Diab has welcomed her first baby with Colin Kaepernick.

The 41-year-old reality star has been dating NFL football quarterback Colin, 34, since 2015 and took to social media on Sunday (28.09.22) to reveal that she had given birth to their first child "a couple of weeks ago."

Alongside a black-and-white image of the couple and the newborn in a hospital bed, Nessa wrote on Instagram: "I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM! Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family."(sic)

The MTV star went on to reveal that her recovery process since the birth has been a "journey" and promised fans that she will update fans further and while she was initially hesitant to share anything about her newborn, eventually realised that she is "such a mama bear" that she wanted to open up about it.

She added: "Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.

"I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew.

"Thank you everyone for your support as always.

Love, The Kaepernicks."