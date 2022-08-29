Taylor Swift dominated the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (28.08.22) with three wins.

The pop star took home three trophies from the glitzy ceremony in Newark, New Jersey including the coveted Video of the Year for 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)' - making her the first artist to win the prize three times and the first to win for a video they directed themselves.

She also took home accolades for Best Longform Video and Best Direction for the short film which starred 'Stranger Things' actress Sadie Sink.

Picking up the Best Direction prize, she told the audience at the Prudential Center: "I'm so honoured to have been recognised alongside such amazing artists and directors in this category, and I just want to say I am so heartened by the fact that, for the first time in VMA history, four of the directors nominated in this video of the year category are women.

Taylor added: "You guys, I'm just so proud of what we made, and I now that every second of this moment that we wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans. Because I wouldn't be able to rerecord my album if it weren't for you. You emboldened me to do that."

Taylor also used her platform on the night to announce plans to release a new album called 'Midnights' in October.

She said of the new project : "I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight."

It was also a big night for Lizzo who won the Video for Good prize for 'About Damn Time' and former One Direction star who took home the Album of the Year honour for 'Harry's House' as well as Cinematography and Best Pop for 'As It Was'.

Best New Artist went to Dove Cameron, Bad Bunny took home Artist of the Year and 2021 Eurovision Song Contest champions

Maneskin won Best Alternative for 'I Wanna Be Your Slave' while Song of the Year went to Billie Eilish for 'Happier Than Ever'.

BTS saw off competition from fellow K-pop act Blackpink to win Best Group while Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow also won a clutch of awards for their collaboration 'Industry Baby' including Best Colaboration, Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.

The winners in full are: Video of the Year Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)' - Best New Artist

Dove Cameron - Best Rock Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Black Summer' - Artist of the Year Bad Bunny - Song of Summer Jack Harlow - 'First Class' - Best Hip-Hop Nicki Minaj Featuring Lil Baby - 'Do We Have a Problem?' - Best Latin Anitta - 'Envolver' - Video for Good Lizzo - 'About Damn Time' - Best K-Pop Lisa - 'Lalisa' - Album of the Year Harry Styles - 'Harry's House' - Best Longform Video Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)' - Best Collaboration Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow - 'Industry Baby' - Push Performance of the Year December 2021: Seventeen - 'Rock With You' - Best Metaverse Performance Blackpink the Virtual - PUBG - Best Alternative Maneskin - 'I Wanna Be Your Slave' - Song of the Year Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever' - Best Pop Harry Styles - 'As It Was' - Best R B The Weeknd - 'Out Of Time' - Best Group BTS - Cinematography Harry Styles – 'As It Was' - Best Direction Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)' - Best Art Direction

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow - 'Industry Baby' - Best Visual Effects Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow - 'Industry Baby' - Best Choreography Doja Cat - 'Woman' - Best Editing Rosalía - 'Saoko'.