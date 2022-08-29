Britney Spears' mother has begged the singer for a private talk after claiming her previous efforts to make contact have been rebuffed.

Lynne Spears posted an emotional note on Instagram aimed at her pop star daughter - insisting she feels "hopeless" after after her calls and offers to visit were rejected and she insisted she wants a face-to-face meeting so they can talk through their problems and make amends.

In the message posted on Instagram, Lynne wrote: "Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless!' she went on. I have tried everything."

She concluded her post by writing:"I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."

Britney does not appear to have responded to the message publicly but wrote a cryptic message on Twitter which read: "Life goes on!!! On rare occasions there can be something sought after, something that makes us wanna go further."

Another post from the pop star showed her dancing to Cardi B's hit 'Bodak Yellow' and read: "Here’s me in yellow being a f*****g ray of sunshine in YELLOW… life is short … so smile like there’s no tomorrow."

It comes after Britney recently posted a candid message online in which she claimed she had been traumatised for life by the years she spent under a conservatorship which controlled almost every aspect of her life.

She wrote: "It’s crazy … social media… everybody’s life seems so perfect and when I post things I think most of the time I’ve been utterly and completely embarrassed of my past … and who can forget those documentaries ??? “So yes, I do try and post me looking my best or what it may seem to be the good life … well the truth is, my spirits are better but I will forever be traumatized by my past experience for life… "There is no way to fix me, my emotions and my sensitivity … therapy, all of it !!! I think I will need some sort of miracle for my emotions. (sic)" The 'Toxic' hitmaker insisted her life isn't as it seems from her social media posts, and she insisted "in real life" she doesn't have a clue. She continued: "My life is by no means picture perfect … I cry myself to sleep most night … I’m insecure as hell… "I don’t know how to have good posture unless I’m on camera … and I need to go to a school just to be taught how to freaking walk… "I know you say 'but you are a performer' … well that’s it !!! It’s an act on stage … in real life I have no clue… and I’m working on that !!! (sic)"