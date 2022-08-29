Lindsey Vonn's mother Lindy Lund has died a year after being diagnosed with ALS.

The Olympic skier has been left devastated following her mum's passing on Thursday night (25.08.22) exactly a year to the day since she was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative condition which is also known as motor neuron disease or Lou Gehrig's disease.

A statement from the gold medallist's representative confirmed the sad news to People.com, saying: "(Vonn) was incredibly grateful for the time she spent with her (mum) since the diagnosis and to be there by her side at her passing. In honor of her mother's relentless fighting spirit, Lindsey is dedicated to learning more and helping bring additional awareness to this deadly disease."

The 37-year-old skiing champion has asked for donations to be made in her mum's memory to fund ALS research efforts through a GoFundMe page.

She also added a sweet tribute to her mum on Instagram, sharing family pictures and revealing she was holding Lindy's hand when she passed away.

The athlete wrote: "My sweet mother Lindy has lost her battle with ALS. She passed away peacefully as I held her hand.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with her, but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade, and I will forever be inspired by her."

She also added a passage previously published in her memoir which was dedicated to Lindy.

Vonn wrote: "This book is dedicated to my mother. She is my inspiration not because of what she did for my skiing career, but how her perpetual positivity shaped me into the person I am on, and most importantly, off the slopes. Every adversity I have faced, I found perspective and inspiration from her.

"Throughout the many hardships in her life, they only made her stronger, kinder, and more humble. That type of grit is what shaped me since I was a child; whether I knew it then or not, I know it now.

Mom, I hope I am one day as tough as you are. I hope I will approach every day with as much energy and optimism as you do. I hope I will one day raise my kids to be as incredible as you are."

I love you.”