Maneskin's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards was censored after bassist Victoria De Angelis suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

The Italian rockers were among the performers at the ceremony held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday night (28.08.22) but their rendition of 'Supermodel' was cut to scenes of empty chairs after Victoria's top fell down and exposed her breast.

The musician kept on playing as dancers surrounded her and MTV's cameras cut away in a bid to avoid showing the scene on TV, according to New York Post gossip column PageSix.

It was a raunchy performance from the Eurovision Song Contest winners as frontman Damiano David performed in chaps which left his bare bum on display.

However, the night ended on a high for the band as they walked away with their first VMA trophy in the alternative video category for their track 'I Wanna Be Your Slave'.

In an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', David said of the trophy: "We didn’t expect to (win). There’s a lot of great, great artists here, so it’s an honour for us, of course."

The band was also nominated for Best New Artist and Best Group but lost out in those categories.

The night was dominated by Taylor Swift who won three gongs for 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)' . She won Video of the Year - making her the first artist to win the prize three times and the first to win for a video they directed themselves. She also took home accolades for Best Longform Video and Best Direction for the short film.

During the ceremony, Taylor also announced a new album titled 'Midnights' will be released in October.