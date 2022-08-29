Johnny Depp joked about needing work during a bizarre cameo appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey on Sunday night (28.08.22).

The Hollywood actor returned to the spotlight for his first public appearance since his highly-publicised defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard to appear at the awards show dressed as the VMAs' fabled moonman in a pre-recorded sketch which involved him flying across the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

He made a series of appearances throughout the evening and during one skit, he joked: "I just want you guys to know that I'm available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, Bat Mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need. And you know what? I needed the work."

Depp later told the audience: "VMAs let's get back to the f*****g music, shall we?"

It's believed to be the actor's first major TV appearance in the US since his 2017 turn on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live! and it marks the 59-year-old 'Edward Scissorhands' star's return to the lime light since he triumphed in his legal battle against ex-wife Heard earlier this year.

A seven-strong jury decided in June that Heard had defamed the actor on all three counts over an op-ed piece she wrote for the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic abuse which didn't name the actor.

Depp was awarded $10 million (£8.3 million) in damages, and Heard was awarded $2 million (£1.7 million) in compensatory damages but zero in punitive damages, leaving her with a bill she insists she cannot afford to pay.

In July, Heard filed an appeal against the payment she owes, while 24 hours later Depp filed a notice to appeal the defamation award the jury ordered him to pay his ex-wife.