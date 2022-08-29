Sylvester Stallone has shrugged off his divorce drama to celebrate his daughter Sophia's 26th birthday.

The Hollywood action man recently split from Jennifer Flavin - the mother of this three daughters Sophia, Sistine, 24, and 20-year-old Scarlet - but he refused to let the family crisis get in the way of Sophia's big day - posting a sweet tribute to her on Instagram alongside a series of heart-warming pictures including one of the father and daughter with Jennifer.

In the post, he wrote: "A very happy belated birthday to my very special daughter, Sophia!!"

Jennifer also headed to social media to post her own message to Sophia, writing: "Happy birthday beautiful Sophia! You bring so much love and happiness to everyone you know!

"Besides being a beautiful person, you are hard-working, smart and most of all compassionate. I am the luckiest mom in the world to call you my daughter! Love you!'"

The couple's 25-year union came to an end with Jennifer filing for divorce on August 19 and a subsequent report suggested the pair parted ways following rows over care for their Rottweiler named Dwight.

However, 76-year-old 'Rocky' star Stallone later spoke out to insist they did not split over something so "trivial". He told TMZ.com: "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument. We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer," added Stallone. "I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

As well as his three daughters with Jennifer, Stallone is also dad to son Seargeoh from his marriage to Sasha Czack. The former couple's elder son Sage died in 2012 at the age of 36.