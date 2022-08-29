Lupita Nyong'o has paid tribute to her "kind" 'Black Panther' co-star Chadwick Boseman two years after his death.

Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020 aged 43 after a battle with colon cancer and he's been remembered by his friends and co-stars on the second anniversary of his death with Lupita sharing a sweet video of him signing autographs for fans - with the actor telling her he'd been signing tickets and shoes for his admirers.

She posted the clip on Instagram and captioned it: "Kept it real, kept it kind."

Fellow 'Black Panther' star Winston Duke also posted a tribute to the late actor, commenting on the post: "Incredibly generous man … always sharing abad helping and giving and loving … ugh … my heart … Ure (sic) missed beyond any words my brother … love love! Thanks, Lupita for posting our treasure… man oh man!!"

Letitia Wright, who played Boseman's onscreen sister also commented by adding three heart emojis.

The cast were brought back together to film upcoming sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' without the late star and they vowed to do what they could to pay tribute him.

Letitia said: "It's definitely a family, it was a family from the very beginning. "The family has extended a little bit, we have new members, but it's a great alignment of souls and people who really care and people who really want to honour the legacy that we are trying to carry on of what Chadwick started, and we're really just grateful to have each other."

Lupita added to 'Entertainment Tonight' that seeing the finished sequel made the cast emotional. She said: "To see the fruits of our labour up there, and they're bigger than any of us - we are all little, little pieces of the puzzle, but then to see it all together, it's very, very moving. "And to see what it means to an audience. There's something visceral about this particular story that brings us to tears."