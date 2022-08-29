Halsey suffered "terrible food poisoning" after performing at Reading and Leeds festival over the weekend.

The 27-year-old singer has revealed via social media that she performed at the festival despite being hit by a bad case of food poisoning.

Halsey wrote on Instagram Story on Saturday (27.08.22): "No idea how I'm still alive after my Leeds set. I have terrible food poisoning STILL! It started yesterday at 2pm and I somehow made it on stage (after the medical team at the festival were soooo helpful!). (sic)"

Halsey has played shows under some "messed up conditions" in the past.

However, the singer considers this latest drama to be "the worst in recent memory".

Halsey shared: "Felt like I was on Jupiter the whole time. Thank you for being so cool and letting me basically do whatever just to survive the set! You guys would have been an unreal crowd under ANY circumstances let alone those. (sic)"

The 'Gasoline' hitmaker - who has a 13-month-old son called Ender - subsequently revealed that she actually required medical attention. In a photo, Halsey is seen slouched on a couched as she received help from a medic.

Earlier this year, Halsey hinted at slowing down amid ongoing health struggles.

The singer - who struggles with endometriosis, which can cause debilitating pain - took to Instagram to discuss the possibility of taking things a bit easier.

Alongside a selfie, Halsey said: "I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges. Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc. But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop foreal this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour. Chronic illness is a complex mystery. If I am or have been MIA please don't take it personally. I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances. Sharing this for my fellow spoonies. All that glitters… [spoon emoji] (sic)"